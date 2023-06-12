The Judgement Day Gets Big Night At Money In The Bank

Damian Priest, a member of The Judgement Day qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank match, after defeating Matt Riddle in a qualifying match.

Priest joins Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Butch to round out the field for the match.

Another member of The Judgement Day will get an opportunity for championship gold as Finn Balor will challenge World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.