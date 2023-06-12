WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
World's Women Title Revealed, Challenge Accepted For Money In The Bank

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jun 12, 2023

During the opening segment of tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce debut the Women's World Championship to replace the Smackdown Women's Title that was being held by Rhea Ripley.

After accepting the new Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were confronted by Cody Rhodes to address last week on Miz TV.

Ripley accepted a challenge for Dominik Mysterio to face off against Cody Rhodes at the WWE Money In The Bank event on July 1st in the United Kingdom.

 

