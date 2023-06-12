World's Women Title Revealed, Challenge Accepted For Money In The Bank

During the opening segment of tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce debut the Women's World Championship to replace the Smackdown Women's Title that was being held by Rhea Ripley.
After accepting the new Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were confronted by Cody Rhodes to address last week on Miz TV.
Ripley accepted a challenge for Dominik Mysterio to face off against Cody Rhodes at the WWE Money In The Bank event on July 1st in the United Kingdom.
"We'll see you at Money in the Bank!" 😈— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2023
Challenge accepted! @DomMysterio35 will go one-on-one with @CodyRhodes at #MITB! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xkXOVrlJVD
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com