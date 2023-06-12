Former WWE Writer Believes That Rollins Can Make Title Mean Something

While the newly debuted World Heavyweight Championship has faced its fair share of critics, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks the current and 1st champion Seth Rollins can elevate the title.

Speaking recently on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze shared thoughts on Rollins's approach to the title and in-ring credentials that could lead him to make the championship have significance within the industry.

On what Rollins could accomplish with the title:

“They’re giving it to someone that’s somewhere in between the hardest working man in show business and the most technically proficient. I’m not saying he’s 100 percent either one of those, but he’s the sort of hybrid version of both, right? He knows all the moves, he makes people look great, and he makes himself look great. If he can make that belt mean something, and I think he can, then don’t worry about how many times a month he defends it, because then when the heel eventually goes over, the heel will be like, ‘Yeah, that open challenge crap is dead! I’m never defending this unless I absolutely have to,’ and then we can get a babyface story to come after.”