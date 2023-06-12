WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Could We See The Return Of Drew McIntyre At Money In The Bank?

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 12, 2023

WrestleMania 39 was the last time we saw Drew McIntyre on WWE programming. However, PWInsider reports an eventual return for the Scottish Warrior.

McIntyre’s current deal ends in early 2024, and while there are no reports of the two parties reaching an agreement, meetings centered on his potential return have occurred. McIntyre aims for a more prominent role, feeling he has established himself as a major star. WWE hopes to see Drew McIntyre return at Money in the Bank on July 1st in London.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre

