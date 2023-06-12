Could We See The Return Of Drew McIntyre At Money In The Bank?

WrestleMania 39 was the last time we saw Drew McIntyre on WWE programming. However, PWInsider reports an eventual return for the Scottish Warrior.

McIntyre’s current deal ends in early 2024, and while there are no reports of the two parties reaching an agreement, meetings centered on his potential return have occurred. McIntyre aims for a more prominent role, feeling he has established himself as a major star. WWE hopes to see Drew McIntyre return at Money in the Bank on July 1st in London.