Motor City Machine Guns To Kick Off This Week's Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced via Twitter that the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin) will kick off this week's upcoming episode of Impact Wrestling.
Both men saw championship wins this past weekend at the Against All Odds event, as Sabin became a 9-time X-Division Champion by defeating Trey Miguel, while Shelley defeated Steve Maclin to win his first-ever Impact World Title.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 12, 2023
IMPACT World Champion @fakekinkade and X Division Champion @SuperChrisSabin kick off #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/VWqzMqaJKZ
