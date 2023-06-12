WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Motor City Machine Guns To Kick Off This Week's Impact Wrestling

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jun 12, 2023

Motor City Machine Guns To Kick Off This Week's Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced via Twitter that the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin) will kick off this week's upcoming episode of Impact Wrestling.

Both men saw championship wins this past weekend at the Against All Odds event, as Sabin became a 9-time X-Division Champion by defeating Trey Miguel, while Shelley defeated Steve Maclin to win his first-ever Impact World Title.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #impact #axstv #impactonaxstv

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82376/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer