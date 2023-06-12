Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW (SPOILERS)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Tonight's WWE Raw has three confirmed matches and a potential singles push for Chad Gable. The matches include:
-Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn vs. Gunther/Ludwig Kaiser
-Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz
-Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest
Riddle and Priest will compete in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match for a spot amongst Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight. Insider Source Boozer has reported Chad Gable is set to have a new storyline begin tonight after a recent loss alongside his tag team partner Otis.
