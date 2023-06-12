WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW (SPOILERS)

Posted By: Jose Parra on Jun 12, 2023

Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW (SPOILERS)

Tonight's WWE Raw has three confirmed matches and a potential singles push for Chad Gable. The matches include:

-Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn vs. Gunther/Ludwig Kaiser

-Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

-Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

Riddle and Priest will compete in a Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match for a spot amongst Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and LA Knight. Insider Source Boozer has reported Chad Gable is set to have a new storyline begin tonight after a recent loss alongside his tag team partner Otis.

WWE Media Rights Negotiating Windows With NBCUniversal & FOX Have Ended

A report from New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reveals the exclusive WWE TV rights negotiating windows for both FOX and NBCUniversal ha [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 12, 2023 01:33PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82374/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer