AEW Collision Will Air Live Internationally

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jun 12, 2023

FITE has announced that the debut of AEW Collision will be available for international viewers on FITE this Saturday, June 17th, 2023.

The show will air on TNT in the United States, as the stream will be available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as part of the new AEW Plus subscription package.

The Main Event of the debut episode will see the return of CM Punk teaming with AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) taking on the team of ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold members Jay White and Juice Robinson.

