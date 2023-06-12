WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces New Match For Tomorrow's NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 12, 2023

WWE Announces New Match For Tomorrow's NXT

WWE has announced that tomorrow's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network will feature Tatum Paxley battle Roxanne Perez in a Women's Division Singles Match and brand-new #1 contender to the WWE NXT Women's Title Thea Hail take on Cora Jade in Women's Division Singles action.

WWE recently announced one more match for tomorrow's episode of WWE NXT and that match will see Edris Enofe face Malik Blade in a Singles Match. Blade and Enofe finally agreed to face each other in a one-on-one match after seeing what it did for the duo of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger as well as for Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.


