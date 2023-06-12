WWE Media Rights Negotiating Windows With NBCUniversal & FOX Have Ended

A report from New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reveals the exclusive WWE TV rights negotiating windows for both FOX and NBCUniversal have closed for RAW and SmackDown.

WWE is free to explore signing a deal with other networks and streaming platforms.

One of the leading streaming platforms expected to enter into talks with WWE is Amazon Prime Video. The likes of Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery may show interest but are not expected to make a play for the broadcasting rights.

In regard to traditional broadcasters, FOX and NBCU are still reportedly the favorites to retain WWE broadcast, but Disney has shown interest in WWE programming to air on FX but not ESPN, as ESPN "can’t guarantee a specific night of the week due to their rotating slate of games."

The report noted something very interesting, “One nugget I was told that may interest wrestling fans is that Warner Bros. Discovery does not have to stay exclusive to AEW. It would be something if it got in on WWE. But I don’t see it yet.”

There will be much speculation and news throughout the summer, we'll keep you updated!