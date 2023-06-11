Jake Roberts Recalls Nearly Fighting The Iron Sheik Over Cultural Misunderstanding

Jake Roberts recently joined Busted Open Radio during which he revealed he almost got into a real-life fight with the late Iron Sheik. Roberts recalls he was traveling with the Sheik in the 1970s when Sheik first came to the U.S. and got into a spat over a cultural difference in phrasing. Roberts recalled:

“Sheik was what he was, definitely a character beyond all characters. He was something else. I know I’ve been thinking quite a bit since his passing. We were driving, this is back in 1975, and he was new to wrestling. He was also new to the English language. He didn’t understand some things. You could say something, and it’d be good even though it sounds like it’s bad. I think I called him a ‘bad son of a bitch.’ He freaking lost it. I was driving in the car and he’s like, ‘You motherf***er. I can’t believe you call Sheiky baby bad son of a bitch. Pull the car over, I’m going to teach you some respect. I’m going to f*** you in the a**.’ I’m like ‘Sheik what’s wrong? I called you a bad son of a bitch.’

He concluded: “I went down the road about a mile, and he came walking up. He came walking up, and I looked at him and he says, ‘Ah Jake my best friend, I can’t believe you leave the Sheiky Baby.’ With a difference in languages, you call somebody a ‘bad son of a bitch’ in their language that means they’re a piece of s**t, but in our language, it means you’re a bad motherf***er.”