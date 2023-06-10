TNT Championship Match And More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite SPOILER

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A TNT Championship match and more have been added to the card for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS. The company announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage that Wardlow will defend the TNT Championship against Jake Hager and Skye Blue earned an AEW Women’s World Championship match and will face Toni Storm on the Wednesday broadcast.

Below is the updated card:

- AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole

- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

- AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Jake Hager

- Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite

- Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony vs. Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, Darby Allin & Sting