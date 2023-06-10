WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNT Championship Match And More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite SPOILER

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2023

A TNT Championship match and more have been added to the card for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS. The company announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage that Wardlow will defend the TNT Championship against Jake Hager and Skye Blue earned an AEW Women’s World Championship match and will face Toni Storm on the Wednesday broadcast.

Below is the updated card:

- AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue

AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Jake Hager

- Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite

- Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony vs. Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, Darby Allin & Sting

