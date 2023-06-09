WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Latest On Bryan Danielson’s Behind-The-Scenes Role With AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2023

We previously reported Bryan Danielson has been working alongside AEW President Tony Khan with the creative process in AEW while continuing his in-ring career.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting, Bryan has become more important in his role and assisted Khan in putting together last week’s "Championship Friday" edition of AEW Rampage. Meltzer said:

“Danielson was described as someone who adds good input into any booking conversation. It was said when Khan is booking ideas and he’s in the room with him, he pushes Khan to think harder and improves his thinking, like he adds more enthusiasm to Khan.”

