Latest On The Future Of AEW House Shows

New details have emerged for the future of AEW House Rules events (house shows) which started earlier this year.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been revealed the company has no plans for future house shows at present, and likely will not be the case with the upcoming launch of Collision.

"AEW ran what may be its last house shows for a long time over the weekend. With them adding Collision, I don’t see house shows likely and there aren’t any more left on the schedule. Plus, as the word gets out that the top stars aren’t on these shows, unlike WWE which features top stars on its house shows, it would get harder to draw.

The 6/2 show which went against Smackdown and Rampage on TV, in Tupelo, MS, drew just 1,576. The 6/3 show in Huntsville, AL, drew 2,237. One person brought up that a friend went to Huntsville largely because they expected merchandise would be easier to get because the lines are so long at AEW shows. But they had very little merchandise available and most of the most popular items weren’t there."