Hulk Hogan Remembers The Iron Sheik

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has remembered his iconic former rival The Iron Sheik who sadly passed away on Wednesday at age 81.

Sheik was the ultimate rival for a babyface for Hulk Hogan who would then go on to launch the Hulkamania era.

In response to Iron Sheik’s passing, Hogan posted on social media:

“The wrestling world has lost a true legend, and Sheikh’s contributions to our industry will never be forgotten.

I’ll always cherish the battles we had in the ring. Our matches were intense, and our rivalry was legendary. We shared a bond that only fellow wrestlers can understand.

Iron Sheikh’s unique charisma, undeniable talent, and unforgettable personality made him an unforgettable figure in the hearts of wrestling fans worldwide. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of wrestlers to come.”


