WWE Superstars Attend Annual Corporate Party

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2023

WWE hosted its annual company party for employees on Wednesday in Stamford, CT. 

It was revealed by PWInsider that several wrestlers, including Maxine Dupree, Mace, Mansoor, Pretty Deadly, and Zelina Vega, were in attendance.

Pretty Deadly left NXT and joined the main roster as part of this year’s Draft. Their most recent appearance was a SmackDown in-ring debut on May 19 in a match against Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

Vega recently won a qualifier for Money in the Bank Ladder Match over Lacey Evans. 

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 08, 2023 07:12PM


