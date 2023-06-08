WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Check Out Darby Allin's New Head Tattoo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2023

Check Out Darby Allin's New Head Tattoo

Darby Allin recently got a new tattoo which he has shown off on social media.

The former AEW TNT Champion's new ink goes from his shoulder up to the left side of his face. The work was done by tattoo and surrealistic fine artist Caleb Morgan.

Allin's new tattoo was noticed by fans on AEW Dynamite this week. The ink was visible when the young star and Sting saved AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy during a post-match attack from Toa Liona, Brian Cage, and Bishop Kaun. Cassidy had just retained the AEW International Championship against Swerve Strickland. 

