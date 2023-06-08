WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Jim Ross Doesn't Know Who Will Be On AEW Collision Commentary Team

Posted By: Jim Higgins on Jun 08, 2023

Jim Ross Doesn't Know Who Will Be On AEW Collision Commentary Team

During a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Jim Ross answered a number of questions.

One of the questions Jim Ross was asked was if there are any commenators who don't get enough credit, to which JR replied: “Excalibur should be considered. He ain’t been around that long.” He added, “Kevin Kelly does pretty well.”

Also, Ross was asked about the broadcast commentary team for the upcoming new AEW show, Collision, to which JR responded, “No clue.”

AEW Collision will debut on June 17th in Chicago at the United Center.

AEW has not yet announced the broadcast team.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #jim ross

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82313/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer