Jim Ross Doesn't Know Who Will Be On AEW Collision Commentary Team

During a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Jim Ross answered a number of questions.

One of the questions Jim Ross was asked was if there are any commenators who don't get enough credit, to which JR replied: “Excalibur should be considered. He ain’t been around that long.” He added, “Kevin Kelly does pretty well.”

Also, Ross was asked about the broadcast commentary team for the upcoming new AEW show, Collision, to which JR responded, “No clue.”

AEW Collision will debut on June 17th in Chicago at the United Center.

AEW has not yet announced the broadcast team.