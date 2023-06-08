SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following Wednesday's Dynamite, below are the results courtesy of PWinsider:
- Bandido & The Lucha Brothers def. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty & Ethan Page
- AEW Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Match: Skye Blue def. Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Mercedes Martinez
- Powerhouse Hobbs def. Caleb Crush
- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. Spanish Announce Project
⚡ WNS Is Looking To Hire A News Reporter With Paid Incentives
WNS is looking for a keen news reporter to join our team who displays an intricate knowledge of professional wrestling, particularly WWE, AE [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 08, 2023 11:58AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com