SPOILERS For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2023

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following Wednesday's Dynamite, below are the results courtesy of PWinsider:

- Bandido & The Lucha Brothers def. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty & Ethan Page

AEW Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Match: Skye Blue def. Nyla Rose, Britt Baker and Mercedes Martinez

- Powerhouse Hobbs def. Caleb Crush

- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. Spanish Announce Project

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
