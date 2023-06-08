WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Main Event Set For Debut AEW Collision On TNT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2023

The main event has been announced for the first AEW Collision show on TNT. 

Tony Khan appeared Wednesday's AEW Dynamite to announce that it will be Jay White, Juice Robinson and Samoa Joe vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR and CM Punk.

Collision will be Punk's first appearance on AEW TV since the All Out pay-per-view in September. 

The match goes down on Saturday night, June 17 at 8 pm Eastern from the United Center in Chicago. 

Tags: #aew #collision #cm punk

