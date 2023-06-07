The Rock Pays Remembers His "Uncle Sheiky" The Iron Sheik

WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared a heartfelt tribute today on his social media remembering the late great WWE Hall of Famer, The Iron Sheik, Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri who passed away earlier today aged 81.

The Rock referred to The Iron Sheik as "Uncle Sheiky" and had a long history with his family, especially with his late father Rocky Johnson who he worked with in NWA and then WWF. The Iron Sheik was ringside for The Rock’s first WrestleMania match at WrestleMania 13 vs. The Sultan (Rikishi), with Sheik serving as The Sultan’s manager.

The Rock said in a video:

“We lost a pro wrestling legend today, The Iron Sheik, and I just want to say, well, a few things. Most importantly, I want to send my love and my support, my strength, my light, my mana, and my condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, who I consider ohana. They are family of ours too as well. As I think a few of you may know, I grew up calling The Iron Sheik ‘Uncle Sheiky.’ And when my dad and The Iron Sheik used to wrestle together not only in the WWE, but also before that, when we were living in the Carolinas in North Carolina, and my dad and Uncle Sheiky were wrestling together there for the National Wrestling Alliance, the NWA, Uncle Sheiky would come over to the house, and his wife would babysit me. And I was about eight years old at that time, and I was a pain in the ass even then. So God bless that woman, his wife, Caryl, thank you, Caryl, for putting up with all my s*** as a kid. I hope you guys are staying strong, and again, I’m so sorry to hear the news.”

“I will say this, as someone who has professional wrestling in his blood, had it not been for the world of professional wrestling, I would not have the life that I have today because it was everything. And my grandfather was in pro wrestling, my dad, my cousins, my grandmother, everybody, you name it. So, as a man who loves professional wrestling, I want to take a moment to acknowledge The Iron Sheik and all of his accomplishments.”