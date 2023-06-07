WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer The Iron Sheik

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 07, 2023

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has taken to social media to remember Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion The Iron Sheik following news of his passing today aged 81.

Sharing condolences, Triple H tweeted:

"The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business.

My condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans."

WWE Issues Official Statement On The Passing Of The Iron Sheik

WWE has issued a statement regarding the passing of Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion The Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) who di [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 07, 2023 05:57PM


Tags: #wwe #triple h #the iron sheik

