Triple H Remembers WWE Hall Of Famer The Iron Sheik

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has taken to social media to remember Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion The Iron Sheik following news of his passing today aged 81.
Sharing condolences, Triple H tweeted:
"The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business.
My condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans."
