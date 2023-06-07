WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik Passes Away Aged 81

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 81.

"Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come," a statement read on his social media pages.

Sheik rose to fame as one of the biggest heels in pro wrestling. The Iranian-born Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was a one-time WWE champion and won the tag team championships with Nikolai Volkoff.

Before moving the U.S. Sheik, competed on Iran's Greco-Roman wrestling team at the 1968 Summer Games, and later won a national AAU title in 1971 after moving to the United States.

In recent years, The Iron Sheik remained in the spotlight on social media gaining a new generation of fans though his satirical Twitter page.

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of The Iron Sheik.



