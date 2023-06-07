WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches, Tony Khan To Appear, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 07, 2023

AEW returns tonight will an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite as the promotion heads towards Forbidden Door later this month. Below is the announced lineup:

-  AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

-  AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Anna Jay.A.S

-  Texas Tornado Match: Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance

- Ricky Starks vs. Jay White (FTR & Juice Robinson banned from ringside)

- Blackpool Combat Club vs. CHAOS

- We’ll hear from MJF

- Tony Khan will announce the first Collision main event

