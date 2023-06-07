Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches, Tony Khan To Appear, More

AEW returns tonight will an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite as the promotion heads towards Forbidden Door later this month. Below is the announced lineup:
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
- AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Anna Jay.A.S
- Texas Tornado Match: Jack Perry & HOOK vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance
- Ricky Starks vs. Jay White (FTR & Juice Robinson banned from ringside)
- Blackpool Combat Club vs. CHAOS
- We’ll hear from MJF
- Tony Khan will announce the first Collision main event
