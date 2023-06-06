WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

NBA Champion Has A Desire To Work With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 06, 2023

NBA Champion Has A Desire To Work With WWE

2016 NBA Champion Richard Jefferson has revealed he wants to work with WWE.

The NBA star has expressed a desire to work RAW or WrestleMania during The Broadcast Boys Show. He would like to referee a match in the future following.

“Right now, I’m looking. I’m gonna put this out there live on Broadcast Boys.

“I want to referee at Raw or WrestleMania. I wanna do it… I’m gonna put it out there.

“The next time I do any kind of referee jersey, it’s gonna be at WrestleMania or Raw.”

Jefferson recently officiated during the NBA Summer League. 

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #nba #richard jefferson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82293/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer