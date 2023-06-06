NBA Champion Has A Desire To Work With WWE

2016 NBA Champion Richard Jefferson has revealed he wants to work with WWE.

The NBA star has expressed a desire to work RAW or WrestleMania during The Broadcast Boys Show. He would like to referee a match in the future following.

“Right now, I’m looking. I’m gonna put this out there live on Broadcast Boys.

“I want to referee at Raw or WrestleMania. I wanna do it… I’m gonna put it out there.

“The next time I do any kind of referee jersey, it’s gonna be at WrestleMania or Raw.”

Jefferson recently officiated during the NBA Summer League.