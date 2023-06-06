Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT: Battle Royal To Win A Shot At Women’s Title

WWE NXT returns tonight with an all-new episode on USA Network The big news going into the live broadcast is there will be a battle royal to determine the first opponent for new NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.
Below is the announced lineup for the episode:
- NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal
- Ilja Dragunov returns
- Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
- Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy
- The Schism (Ava Raine & The Dyad) vs. The Diamond Mine (Ivy Nile & The Creed Brothers)
- Blair Davenport vs. Dani Palmer

