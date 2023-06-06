CM Punk Hasn’t Boost Tickets Sales For AEW Collision Outside Chicago

AEW President Tony Khan is set to announce the main event of AEW Collision on Wednesday's Dynamite, with the new Saturday show set to premiere on June 17 in Chicago, IL at the United Center.

CM Punk has already been announced as returning but according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Punk has helped ticket sales for the Chicago show as you would expect, but the other announced dates haven't seen the same uptake.

Meltzer: “So, a bunch of on sale dates for this week, so that'll be interesting. You know they are not.

Bryan Alvarez: “These Collision numbers outside of the United Center.”

Meltzer: “Ohh, they're bad.”

Alvarez: “Not good.”

Meltzer: “And Punk has been moving tickets in Chicago, but not in the other places, not in Toronto, which is not a good sign because Toronto is one of the greatest markets in North America. They sold out Forbidden Door in a snap of the fingers and then for the Collision show, they're still under 2000 tickets in the Scotiabank Arena and you know Regina. I was told ahead of time that you know Regina and Saskatoon, which is Saskatoons actually Dynamite, that they were going to be very, very tough because in the summer people in Saskatchewan because they don't get good weather very much. When they do get good weather, they head out of town and go to the lake and things like that and it's basically difficult. They've really picked a bad time to go to Saskatchewan and also you know aside from Toronto and Winnipeg, they haven't really some of their Canadian stuff, they're not as hot. In Winnipeg obviously, because they have Jericho and Kenny Omega from Winnipeg and Edmonton will do very well, you know, I mean it's not through the roof or anything. It's about 5000 tickets sold, but they'll sell more late. I think Edmonton will do well. Calgary, I've had people in Calgary tell me that one's a little bit struggling for the Saturday night but I think you know with the Owen Hart tournament I think they should do ok but Hamilton and. Hamilton and Regina are going to be very, very tough. They're like 700 tickets for the collision in Hamilton and I think also part of it is, is that. You know, in Canada they only get Dynamite on television, they don't get Rampage. And there's been no announcements of collision and there's been no announcements of collision for the UK either. People, people keep asking me, still haven't heard anything on that, so.”