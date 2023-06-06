WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jon Moxley Set For Action On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 06, 2023

Jon Moxley will be in action on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite with the company's flagship broadcast going head-to-head with the NBA Finals.

It was announced on social media that the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) will take place with Bryan Danielson on commentary.

Below is the updated card for Dynamite this Wednesday from Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO:

- AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland

- Jay White vs. Ricky Starks [Juice Robinson & FTR banned from ringside]

- JungleHook (Jack Perry & Hook) vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico in a Texas Tornado match

- Tony Khan to announce the main event of the debut of AEW Collision

- MJF speaks

- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)


Tags: #aew #dynamite #jon moxley

