Jon Moxley Set For Action On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will be in action on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite with the company's flagship broadcast going head-to-head with the NBA Finals.

It was announced on social media that the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) will take place with Bryan Danielson on commentary.

Below is the updated card for Dynamite this Wednesday from Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO:

- AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland

- Jay White vs. Ricky Starks [Juice Robinson & FTR banned from ringside]

- JungleHook (Jack Perry & Hook) vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico in a Texas Tornado match

- Tony Khan to announce the main event of the debut of AEW Collision

- MJF speaks

