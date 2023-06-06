WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Will Make Another Big Announcement About AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 06, 2023

Tony Khan has yet ANOTHER big announcement to make on this week's AEW Dynamite.

It was announced by the company that Tony Khan will announce the first main event for the first episode of AEW Collision on TNT. There is some speculation CM Punk could wrestle on the first show but Khan may well utilize other talents for the main event.

Punk has expressed working with either Samoa Joe or Jay White.


Below is the updated card for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday:

- MJF speaks
- Texas Tornado Tag Match: Jack Perry & Hook vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico
- Ricky Starks vs. Jay White (Juice Robinson & FTR banned from ringside)
AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland

