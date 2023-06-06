Tony Khan Will Make Another Big Announcement About AEW Collision

Tony Khan has yet ANOTHER big announcement to make on this week's AEW Dynamite.

It was announced by the company that Tony Khan will announce the first main event for the first episode of AEW Collision on TNT. There is some speculation CM Punk could wrestle on the first show but Khan may well utilize other talents for the main event.

Punk has expressed working with either Samoa Joe or Jay White.



Below is the updated card for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday:

- MJF speaks

- Texas Tornado Tag Match: Jack Perry & Hook vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico

- Ricky Starks vs. Jay White (Juice Robinson & FTR banned from ringside)

- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland