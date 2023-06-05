Andrade Reportedly Rejected AEW TV Return Idea

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has not been seen on WWE television since 2022 but has been advertised for the debut of AEW Collision.

A report from Fightful Select, reveals Andrade was backstage at the May 10 episode of Dynamite in Detroit and there was an idea for his return…

“Originally, Andrade was set to appear in a segment similar to that of Miro and Thunder Rosa where he’d walk into Tony Khan’s office, teasing the impending announcement of AEW Collision. However, we’re told that he didn’t want to do that segment, but weren’t told why.”

Andrade was also reportedly at the May 17 episode of Dynamite and filmed for social media.