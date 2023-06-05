WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Leaked Plans For Tonight's WWE RAW (SPOILERS)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 05, 2023

Insider source @WRKDWrestling has reported the following as planned for tonight's episode of WWE RAW:

“- Kevin Owens will face off against Gunther
– Seth Rollins will have his first televised [world title] defense against Damien Priest
– Becky and Zoey both look to enter the Money In The Bank.. (Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya are scheduled in MITB qualifying matches.)
– The American Nightmare will come face to face with a nightmare son.”

The account included a photo shown of Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio. Cody is scheduled to be part of a Miz TV promo segment.


