Leaked Plans For Tonight's WWE RAW (SPOILERS)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Insider source @WRKDWrestling has reported the following as planned for tonight's episode of WWE RAW:
“- Kevin Owens will face off against Gunther
– Seth Rollins will have his first televised [world title] defense against Damien Priest
– Becky and Zoey both look to enter the Money In The Bank.. (Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya are scheduled in MITB qualifying matches.)
– The American Nightmare will come face to face with a nightmare son.”
The account included a photo shown of Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio. Cody is scheduled to be part of a Miz TV promo segment.
