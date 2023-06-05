Leaked Plans For Tonight's WWE RAW (SPOILERS)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Insider source @WRKDWrestling has reported the following as planned for tonight's episode of WWE RAW:

“- Kevin Owens will face off against Gunther

– Seth Rollins will have his first televised [world title] defense against Damien Priest

– Becky and Zoey both look to enter the Money In The Bank.. (Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya are scheduled in MITB qualifying matches.)

– The American Nightmare will come face to face with a nightmare son.”

The account included a photo shown of Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio. Cody is scheduled to be part of a Miz TV promo segment.