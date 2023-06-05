Blake Christian Wins GCW World Championship At GCW Cage Of Survival 2

Blake Christian has been crowned the new GCW World Champion.

Blake, an AEW and ROH star defeated Masha Slamovich at the Cage of Survival 2 event after he cashed in on the former champion (think WWE MITB)

Christian won the right to cash in during the Grab The Brass Ring DLC ladder match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7. Slamovich had just retained over Rina Yamashita.

Courtesy of PostWrestling.com, here is what went down:

Cage of Survival: GCW World Champion Masha Slamovich vs. TOS Winner and GCW Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita

They stared each other down, Masha was the first one to strike but it didn’t take long for Rina to respond as they both started Théo wind punches and teased putting each other through the pane of glass in the corner. Rina fired up but was caught with a drop kick which sent her crashing through the pane of glass. Masha took the broken glass and dragged it across Rina’s forehead. Rina broke a series of tubes across Masha’s back and started eating the glass for fun. Rina carved away at Masha’s head with the broken end of the tube, slammed Masha on a pile of glass, and broke a tube over her back. Rina was firmly in control as she gathered broken pieces of the pane of glass and put it in Masha’s mouth and punched her. They battled in the apron and Rina hit a leg sweep but the glass didn’t break so she placed Masha on the cage and splashed her from the top rope breaking the pane of glass and Masha in half. Rina broke a bunch of tubes over Masha’s head, Masha responded with a series of her own and locked Rina in a camel clutch, but Rina broke it up with a tube to Masha’s head followed by running knee-assisted chair shot and a power slam for a close near fall. Masha hit Rina over the head with a chair twice but Rina bounced Masha’s face off the steel cage, Rina went for a running lariat but Masha sent her face first into the cage. Rina super-kicked Masha twice and placed a bunch of tubes on her chest. Masha got up and broke the tubes over her head and tossed her onto the barbed wire net. The crew had to help Rina out of the wire as Masha recovers in the ring. Masha hit Rina over the head with a chair, Rina returned the favor and fired the crowd up. Rina won the battle with a Sabu but Masha fired up but was caught with the dead eye as they reached another stalemate. Rina was caught with a Capo kick followed by a lariat for a near fall, Masha locked in a choke, and Rina broke out of it and hit her with a delayed straight jacket suplex. Rina set up a barbed wire door in the corner, but she was caught in an air raid as Masha sent her crashing through the door into the wire. Rina again had to be cut out of the wire as the crowd chanted for both women. Blake Christian’s music hit which provided a distraction for Rina to hit her in the head with a chair and an air raid crash for a very close near fall. Rina grabbed more tubes, placed them in Masha, and came off the top with a big splash, Masha again kicked out. Masha struggled to her feet as Rina taunted her with tubes that she then broke over the champ’s head. Masha was recovering on the canvass as Rina set up a door bridge in the center of the ring; Rina placed Masha on the doors and climbed to the top of the scaffolding. Masha recovered and joined Rina on top of the structure. They battled each other on top with Masha winning the battle and sending them both off the top with a side slam. Blake Christian jumped into the ring, stomped Masha, cashed in his championship shot, stomped Masha again, and pinned her to win the title.

Blake Christian wins Cage of Survival and the GCW World Championship

The crowd threw trash into the ring as Blake celebrated with his belt.