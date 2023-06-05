ROH TV SPOILERS For Upcoming Episodes

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

ROH returned to Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday. Below are the spoilers for episodes set to air in June and July 2023:

- ROH Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe defeated Anthony Henry

- AR Fox, Darius Martin and Action Andretti defeated The Trustbusters (Slim J, Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay)

- Matt Sydal defeated Zack Clayton. After the match, Sydal said he’s the best in ROH and wants to be the ROH World Television Champion.

- ROH owner Tony Khan came to the stage and announced a new ROH Board of Directors with Jerry Lynn and Stokely Hathaway. They will authority power but Khan will have the final say if needed. Khan shook hands and embraced Lynn and Hathaway

- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) defeated Cheeseburger, Eli Isom and Marcus Kross

- The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) defeated El Dragon and El Cobarde. Bennett was bleeding from his head during and after the match

- Kiera Hogan defeated Robyn Renegade. Charlette Renegade tried to interfere but Hogan still got the win. After the match, Hogan was attacked with a kendo stick by ROH World Women’s Champion Athena. Hogan fought Athena off and then stood tall in the ring with the kendo stick

- Skye Blue defeated Viva Van

- The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno) defeated Shane Taylor and The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry)

- Mercedes Martinez defeated VertVixen

- Tony Nese defeated Serpentico

- ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix defeated Gravity

- Nick Comoroto defeated Deimos. Teal Piper was with Deimos

- The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) and Stu Grayson defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys



- ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe retained over Matt Sydal

- Miranda Alize defeated The Notorious Mimi

- The Iron Savages (Bronson, Bear) defeated Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus

- Dralistico defeated Willie Mack

- NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale retained over Rachael Ellering

- Kyle Fletcher defeated Christopher Daniels

- Diamante defeated Teal Piper

- ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Trish Adora. After the match, Kiera Hogan ran out to attack Athena. They fought but Athena put Hogan through a table in the corner with a Spear

- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) (w/ Prince Nana) retained over Action Andretti, Darius Martin and AR Fox