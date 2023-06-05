NWA Crowns 2023 Crockett Cup Tournament Winners

Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox won 2023 Crockett Cup Tournament over the weekend.

The National Wrestling Alliance held the 2023 Crockett Cup tag team tournament on June 3 and 4. The second night of the event featured the culmination of the tournament. The semifinals featured Knox and Murdoch defeating The Midnight Riders, Blunt Force Trauma defeating Jinetes del Aire.

Knox and Murdoch then defeated Blunt Force Trauma in the finals. Billy Corgan and Davy Crockett, who watched the finals from ringside, presented Knox and Murdoch with the Crockett Cup after the match, and they celebrated to end the show.

Past winners of the Crockett Cup include The Road Warriors (Animal and Hawk), the Super Powers (Nikita Koloff & Dusty Rhodes), Sting and Lex Luger, Villain Enterprises (PCO and Brody King), and The Briscoe Brothers (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe).

