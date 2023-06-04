Mandatory AEW Meeting Details Come To Light

On May 27, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) gathered its talent and staff for a mandatory, all-encompassing public relations meeting in the vibrant city of Las Vegas.

Taking the lead in this pivotal event was Adam Hopkins, a new addition to AEW's PR team. Hopkins brings a wealth of experience, having spent over 25 years in WWE before his surprising departure earlier this year. Since joining AEW a few months ago, he has been actively involved backstage. During the meeting, Hopkins shared his insights, shedding light on AEW's preferred practices and drawing from his extensive background.

One of the crucial topics emphasized during the gathering was media literacy. Talented individuals were encouraged to exercise caution and clarity when engaging with journalists and reporters. The significance of establishing "off the record" in certain situations was stressed, ensuring that all parties involved are well-informed about the meaning and implications of this phrase. This was not meant as a reprimand, but rather as a way to equip talent and staff with the tools to protect themselves and the company from potential misinformation. An anecdote was shared about a lesser-known wrestling media figure who was unaware of the concept of "off the record" when confronted with confidential information.

Amidst the serious discussions, lighthearted moments were also present. Bryan Danielson, a prominent figure in the wrestling world, acknowledged his own missteps in giving advice. He humorously recalled a time when his attempt to promote a Kenny Omega match took an unexpected turn, resulting in headlines about his comment on apples being "tree semen." Additionally, Claudio Castagnoli emphasized the significance of media interviews as a means to showcase oneself, share personal stories, and enhance the on-screen narrative.

Feedback from those who attended the meeting was overwhelmingly positive, with particular praise directed towards Adam Hopkins. His extensive experience was highly regarded by numerous attendees, and a top talent referred to him as a game-changer in the PR department. Another talent expressed gratitude for the meeting, noting its usefulness in their professional endeavors.

AEW's commitment to effective public relations and media literacy is evident in this comprehensive gathering, ensuring a stronger foundation for talent, staff, and the company as a whole.