Watch Behind-The-Scenes Footage From WWE Night Of Champions 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2023

WWE has released a behind-the-scenes video showing backstage moments from the Night of Champions 2023 premium live event which took place on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The video features interviews with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins reacting to Trish Stratus’ entrance ahead of her match with Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch, and Lynch herself emotionally reacting to the tag title main event.

Check out the full video below.


