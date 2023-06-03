New Matches Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Some new matches for next week's AEW Dynamite were announced during Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage.

The company announced an MJF segment, as well as the addition of HOOK & "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance.

The tag-team match will be a Texas Tornado.

These matches join the previously announced, Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, as well as Orange Cassidy vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland for the AEW International Championship.