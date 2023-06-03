WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Matches Set For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2023

Some new matches for next week's AEW Dynamite were announced during Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage.

The company announced an MJF segment, as well as the addition of HOOK & "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Dralistico & Preston Vance.

The tag-team match will be a Texas Tornado.

These matches join the previously announced, Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, as well as Orange Cassidy vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland for the AEW International Championship.

