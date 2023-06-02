Check Out The WWE Performance Center Spring 2023 Rookie Class

The WWE YouTube channel has announced nine new recruits for the Performance Center class of spring 2023. Below are the names:

- Ezekiek Balogun – Basketball player from University of North Florida

- Melanie Brezezinski – Singer, bodybuilder, actress, karate black belt

- Alexis Gray – Sprinter from Texas Southern University

- Andrez Hughes-Murray – Champion wrestler, linebacker from Oregon State University

- Vlad Pavlenko – Hammer throw finalist at 2021 US Olympic trials

- Tylynn Register – Track & field athlete from Jacksonville State University

- Kevin Robertson – Defensive Lineman from Temple University

- Hunter Smallback – Defensive End from Stetson University

- Coy Wanner – Tight End from Wisconsin University