Check Out The WWE Performance Center Spring 2023 Rookie Class

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2023

The WWE YouTube channel has announced nine new recruits for the Performance Center class of spring 2023. Below are the names:

- Ezekiek Balogun – Basketball player from University of North Florida
- Melanie Brezezinski – Singer, bodybuilder, actress, karate black belt
- Alexis Gray – Sprinter from Texas Southern University
- Andrez Hughes-Murray – Champion wrestler, linebacker from Oregon State University
- Vlad Pavlenko – Hammer throw finalist at 2021 US Olympic trials
- Tylynn Register – Track & field athlete from Jacksonville State University
- Kevin Robertson – Defensive Lineman from Temple University
- Hunter Smallback – Defensive End from Stetson University
- Coy Wanner – Tight End from Wisconsin University


