CM Punk Will Reportedly Be "Heavily Involved" In Creative For AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2023

CM Punk is going to be the major star and lead player on the soon-to-launch AEW Collision show on Saturday nights. 

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed good friends Punk and Ace Steel, will be involved in the creative direction of AEW Collision. Meltzer said:

“The belief is Punk and Ace Steel will be heavily involved in the creative of the show. At least they will be for Punk’s stuff and the main angles and storyline on the show will revolve around him and obviously he’ll have great input into that.”

Punk has not been seen on AEW television since he won the World Title All Out in September 2022. Tony Khan recently announced Punk will be returning for the debut episode of Collision on TNT.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 02, 2023 02:40PM

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #aew #collision #cm punk

