AEW Dynamite Draws Highest Total Viewership For March 31 Fallout Episode

The viewership is in for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS has been revealed. The episode served as the fallout show for Sunday’s Double or Nothing event.

The show pulled in 923,000 viewers which is up on last week's 846,000 viewers. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.29 rating, which is down from 0.32 in the week previous. This is tied for Dynamite's third-highest rating in 18-49 since April 5.

Viewership delivered the highest total viewership since March and was not up against the NBA playoffs.