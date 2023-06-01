AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 6/2/23

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2023

AEW aped this Friday’s Rampage episode for TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA. Below are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

- El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Dralistico and Komander in a three-way match to retain the AAA Mega Heavyweight Title when Vikingo pinned Dralistico to retain.

- Katsuyori Shibata defeated Lee Moriarty to retain the ROH Pure Title. Post-match, Daniel Garcia came to the ring to confront Shibata.

- Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura to retain the NJPW Strong Women's Title.

- Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Action Andretti to retain the New Japan World Television Title.