AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 6/2/23

AEW aped this Friday’s Rampage episode for TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA. Below are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:
- El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Dralistico and Komander in a three-way match to retain the AAA Mega Heavyweight Title when Vikingo pinned Dralistico to retain.
- Katsuyori Shibata defeated Lee Moriarty to retain the ROH Pure Title. Post-match, Daniel Garcia came to the ring to confront Shibata.
- Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Action Andretti to retain the New Japan World Television Title.
