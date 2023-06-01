WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 6/2/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2023

AEW Rampage SPOILERS For 6/2/23

AEW aped this Friday’s Rampage episode for TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA. Below are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

- El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Dralistico and Komander in a three-way match to retain the AAA Mega Heavyweight Title when Vikingo pinned Dralistico to retain.

- Katsuyori Shibata defeated Lee Moriarty to retain the ROH Pure Title. Post-match, Daniel Garcia came to the ring to confront Shibata.

- Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Action Andretti to retain the New Japan World Television Title.

AEW Dynamite Results (5/31/2023)

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/31/2023) The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 01, 2023 01:26PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82233/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer