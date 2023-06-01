AEW Announces TV Return Of CM Punk

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has announced that CM Punk is returning to the promotion after months of uncertainty regarding Punk's future.

During tonight’s Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS, AEW Owner Tony Khan announced that AEW Collision beginning June 17, 2023, will feature the return of CM Punk!

#AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan has just announced that the debut of #AEWCollision on Saturday June 17th at the @UnitedCenter will feature @CMPunk! pic.twitter.com/5ovjNi0U4R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023

CM Punk last appeared on AEW television at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view where he won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley, tore his triceps and then was involved a press conference that led to a real-life locker room fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson).