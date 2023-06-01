WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces TV Return Of CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 01, 2023

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has announced that CM Punk is returning to the promotion after months of uncertainty regarding Punk's future.

During tonight’s Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS, AEW Owner Tony Khan announced that AEW Collision beginning June 17, 2023, will feature the return of CM Punk!

CM Punk last appeared on AEW television at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view where he won the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley, tore his triceps and then was involved a press conference that led to a real-life locker room fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). 

