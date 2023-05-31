WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
X-Division Title Match, Dog Collar Match Set For IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2023

IMPACT has announced two more matches for the 2023 Against All Odds PPV next month, which is set for June 9 in Columbus, OH.

There will be a rematch from Under Siege as Trey Miguel defends against Chris Sabin. Additionally, Masha Slamovich will go up against Killer Kelly in a dog collar match! The updated card:

-  IMPACT World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelley

-  IMPACT X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin

-  8-4-1 Match for #1 Contender to IMPACT World Title: Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath & Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bailey, Moose, PCO & Rich Swann (winning team faces each other in a 4-way)

-  Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly


