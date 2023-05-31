WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Schiavone Reveals When His AEW Contract Is Expiring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2023

Tony Schiavone Reveals When His AEW Contract Is Expiring

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone recently revealed on his "What Happened When" podcast that his contract with the company will expire in April 2024, and that there is no guarantee that the company will sign him again.

"That’s a f—ing lie unless my life ends by April next year," Schiavone said of rumors of having a lifetime contract with AEW. "There is no guarantee that they’re going to re-sign me."

Schiavone continued, "That’s how I approach life: no guarantees. Klondike Bill told me one time, ‘The job is a day-to-day thing, Tony.’ That’s how I approach my life."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #tony schiavone

