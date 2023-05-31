Tony Schiavone Reveals When His AEW Contract Is Expiring

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone recently revealed on his "What Happened When" podcast that his contract with the company will expire in April 2024, and that there is no guarantee that the company will sign him again.
"That’s a f—ing lie unless my life ends by April next year," Schiavone said of rumors of having a lifetime contract with AEW. "There is no guarantee that they’re going to re-sign me."
Schiavone continued, "That’s how I approach life: no guarantees. Klondike Bill told me one time, ‘The job is a day-to-day thing, Tony.’ That’s how I approach my life."
