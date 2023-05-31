WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Matt Jackson Posts Statement About Arm Injury That Almost Forced Him To Miss AEW Double or Nothing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2023

Matt Jackson Posts Statement About Arm Injury That Almost Forced Him To Miss AEW Double or Nothing

Matt Jackson from the Young Bucks has posted a statement about his arm injury that nearly forced him miss AEW Double or Nothing this past weekend.

He posted on Instagram:

"I got hurt about 10 weeks ago, literally on day one of the beginning of a very important story that we started. I was told there was a good chance I wouldn’t be cleared to perform again for 6-7 months after surgery. Surgeons insisted I get the muscle repaired immediately. I opted not to do surgery, but rather try other therapeutic options that’d get me back quicker. I had faith that through proper rehabilitation, supplementation & prayer, I’d be back wrestling with a target goal of Double or Nothing. There was clearly a lot of doubt, but I wasn’t going to miss it no matter what. In fact, I wasn’t going to miss any of the events leading to it either. During the process, I lived in fear that I was making a huge mistake. That my arm would never be the same again, or that I’d lose a bunch of strength. I had anxiety and many sleepless nights, that I’d let everyone including myself down. Thankfully my wife Dana, my family, close friends, & various medical staff members supported & showed their love these past couple of months. And, I hit my target. Wrestling with my ELITE family by my side in Las Vegas meant so much to me because the journey there was pretty rough.

Thank you to everyone who’s put up with me, my endless chatter about my rehab, and asking you to watch me flex so you can tell me how great I look. A few days removed from my first match back, my arm is great. My strength is completely back & I couldn’t be happier. Everything else on my body, including my foot? Not so much."

 

Tags: #aew #matt jackson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82225/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer