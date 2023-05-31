Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan To Make Another Collision Announcement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 31, 2023

The post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite will broadcast live from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA.

AEW President Tony Khan will be on tonight’s Dynamite to make another announcement on the Collision premiere.

AEW has announced the following match card

-2023 Double Or Nothing fallout

- Chris Jericho and Ruby Soho vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker

- Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis will speak for the first time since attacking Kenny Omega at Double Or Nothing

