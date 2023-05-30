Preview For Tonight's NWA Powerrr Lineup, Crockett Cup, Trevor Murdoch, EC3 & More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2023

NWA returns with a new episode of Powerrr tonight on NWA’s official YouTube channel at 6:05 pm ET. Below is the announced match card for the episode:

- Crockett Cup Tune Up Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews)

- EC3 and “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason face off

- Kylie Paige vs. Samantha Starr

- The Now (Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins) vs. Ryan Matthews & Mario Pardua

- “Magic” Jake Dumas & Mercurio vs. Jamie Stanley & Joe Alonzo