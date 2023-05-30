WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight's NWA Powerrr Lineup, Crockett Cup, Trevor Murdoch, EC3 & More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 30, 2023

NWA returns with a new episode of Powerrr tonight on NWA’s official YouTube channel at 6:05 pm ET. Below is the announced match card for the episode:

Crockett Cup Tune Up Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews)

- EC3 and “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason face off

- Kylie Paige vs. Samantha Starr

- The Now (Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins) vs. Ryan Matthews & Mario Pardua

- “Magic” Jake Dumas & Mercurio vs. Jamie Stanley & Joe Alonzo


