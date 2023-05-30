Preview For Tonight's NWA Powerrr Lineup, Crockett Cup, Trevor Murdoch, EC3 & More

NWA returns with a new episode of Powerrr tonight on NWA’s official YouTube channel at 6:05 pm ET. Below is the announced match card for the episode:
- Crockett Cup Tune Up Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews)
- EC3 and “Thrillbilly” Silas Mason face off
- Kylie Paige vs. Samantha Starr
- The Now (Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins) vs. Ryan Matthews & Mario Pardua
- “Magic” Jake Dumas & Mercurio vs. Jamie Stanley & Joe Alonzo
Stacked line up the #CrockettCup go home episode of #NWAPowerrr tonight!@nwa @TheRealTMurdoch@therealec3@ThenowVik@Hale_Collins@ThrillbillyTCB@Perfectknockout @ThoroughbredAA @AjCazana @TheGlamazonPDM @kyliealexxa @RealTimStorm @KyleDavisATL @TonyLucassio pic.twitter.com/wqAcGoxDU6— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) May 30, 2023
