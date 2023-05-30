Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, May 29, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (5/29/2023)

As always, the John Cena-narrated "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." signature airs to get things officially started for this week's post-Night Of Champions episode of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

From there, we shoot to a video package looking back at the WWE Night of Champions 2023 premium live event from the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from this past Saturday afternoon.

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, AJ Styles & The Judgment Day Open Up Raw

Now we settle in live inside the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. where the ring announcer introduces the new World Heavyweight Champion -- Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. Rollins emerges through the crowd via the top of the rafters like Jon Moxley.

The fans go nuts and sing along with his theme music as he heads to the ring, which is decked out with a red carpet for his World Heavyweight Championship Celebration. Rollins talks about capturing the title and how it's a new day because he's gonna be a fighting champion.

AJ Styles' theme hits and out he comes. He joins Rollins in the ring and the two have a show of mutual respect, with Rollins saying after the beating he gave Styles, he earned a handshake. This was after Styles told Rollins he didn't deserve the World Heavyweight Championship -- he earned it.

Before they can show each other any additional respect, the theme for The Judgment Day hits and out comes Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley talking trash about Rollins and Styles and gloating about running all of WWE.

Each of them talk about how they can beat Rollins for the title. The crowd jumps all over Dom when his name is brought up. Styles tells Rollins it sounds like they think they can beat them up. They challenge The Judgment Day, any duo from the group, to face them both later tonight. The fighting champion will be in non-title tag-team action tonight!

Money In The Bank Qualifier

Ricochet vs. The Miz

The commentators remind us of how the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship main event ended at WWE Night Of Champions, with Jimmy Uso super-kicking Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retaining the titles, and then they run down the lineup for tonight.

Ricochet's theme hits and out he comes for our first of two Money In The Bank qualifying matches here tonight. When we return from the break, we see Adam Pearce on the phone trying to get the Rollins and Styles versus Judgment Day main event approved.

Pearce walks up to Rollins and Styles and the two joke and banter a bit before agreeing that they want the match and telling Pearce to make it official. He does. We head back inside the arena and The Miz is in the ring now as well and the bell sounds.

We're officially off-and-running with this one, which sees some back-and-forth action early on before Ricochet knocks Miz to the floor and blasts him with a kick to the face before hitting his first crazy high spot of the match from the top-rope to the floor.

Back in the ring, Miz hits a hurricanrana and a big boot to Ricochet's grill to slow down his momentum. The Miz continues to settle into the offensive driver's seat as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

When we return, we see Miz hanging onto his offensive lead, but just barely. After a springboard splash from the ring apron from The Miz, he found himself on the defensive all the way to the finish, which saw Ricochet get the nod to qualify for the Money In The Bank men's ladder match.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Ricochet

Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark & Becky Lynch Fallout

The commentators react to the win and then remind us of what went down at WWE Night Of Champions between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, with Stratus winning due to help from Zoey Stark. Trish's theme hits and she heads to the ring as we head to a commercial break.

When we return, Trish settles in the squared circle and talks about how she's not one to say I told you so -- but she told us so. She boasts beating Becky Lynch with ease at Night Of Champions and says now she can return to her little problems.

She then begins hyping up Zoey Stark and out comes the former NXT Superstar who helped her beat Lynch this past weekend. The two brag about what they did to Lynch and then Lynch's theme hits and out comes "The Man."

Lynch vows to ruin Zoey's life and points out that she and Trish are still wearing their ring gear from last night. Lynch says they should finish what they started. Lynch decks Stark and heads in to do the same to Trish, but the numbers disadvantage eventually shows itself.

Stark and Trish beat down Lynch and then drag her into the corner and sit her upright and cover her with a "Thank you, Trish!" t-shirt. After that, we see Indus Sher walking backstage as we head to another commercial break.

Indus Sher vs. Javier Bernal & ???

Veer and Sanga make their way to the ring accompanied by Jinder Mahal as Indus Sher will be in tag-team action in our next match of the evening. Already in the ring are their opponents, Javier Bernal, who isn't called a NXT Superstar but instead a "WWE Performance Center talent."

His partner looks like Matt Hardy when The Hardy Boys wore tight ass velvet shirts and had Michael Hayes as their manager. Best I can do, as the man's name wasn't important enough for a single soul to mention on the broadcast.

Anyways, it wasn't that important to them so, me either! Indus Sher beat them up a lot and win in about two minutes. If that. Moral of the story? Veer and Sanga are big and tough. After the match, we see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens walking backstage as we head to a commercial break.

Winners: Indus Sher

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Confronted By Imperium & Alpha Academy

When we return, we see a lengthy video package showing what went down with Roman Reigns and The Usos in the main event of WWE Night Of Champions, which saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retain their Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships.

Now the two make their way out and head to the ring. Owens is wearing a "WE THE ONES" t-shirt to rub it in. The two settle in the ring for our next segment of the evening here on the post-Night Of Champions episode of Raw.

Zayn talks about how Roman can be put in the Hall of Fame tomorrow but for the rest of his life when he looks at he and Kevin's faces, he'll always know they won. Before they can say anything else, Imperium's theme hits.

Out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and his cronies, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The trio head to the ring talking about Zayn and Owens having an impressive victory, but noted GUNTHER's was more impressive.

They settle in the ring and Zayn tells them they don't want to step to them. He says the last time they did, he, Kevin and Matt Riddle embarrassed them. Imperium says Riddle is an embarrassment. Owens pipes up and says we always hear from slender-man and "the one with the ears," but says we never hear from the bald man. Zayn leads the fans in a "baldie" chant.

Imperium complains about being besmirched and then we hear an incredibly long "SHUSH!" from Chad Gable, who comes out with Alpha Academy tag-team partner Otis and Maxxine Dupri. Gable says if it's okay with Zayn and Owens, they're gonna teach Imperium a wrestling lesson now.

Owens says it's fine with them and asks Gable to say the one thing he says kinda goofy that always makes him laugh. Gable leans down and lets out a loud "THANK-YOU!!!" We head to a commercial break.

Imperium vs. Alpha Academy

When we return from the break, Gable and Otis and Vinci and Kaiser are ready for action, and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. We see Alpha Academy jump off to a good start.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn settle in on special guest commentary, which is fun as Owens pops everytime Gable does his "THANK YOU!" spot in the match. Valhalla and Maxxine Dupri end up chasing each other around the ring at one point.

When all is said-and-done, we see Imperium pick up the victory, to the dismay of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions on commentary. Fun match.

Winners: Alpha Academy

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships

Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green vs. Bayley & Iyo Sky

After a quick backstage segment, where Damage CTRL's Bayley tells Shotzi not to feel flattered because Raquel Rodriguez would've accepted anyone who was willing to be her tag-team partner, we head back inside MVP Arena for our next match of the evening.

The former champ Raquel Rodriguez then emerges and heads to the ring with her new partner Shotzi. As the two head to the ring for the Fatal-4-Way match to crown the new WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see a vignette for Candice LeRae's pixie wings and how she's living a dream. She claims to be proof that when you dream -- anything is possible. We settle back in the arena and see The Complaint Department duo of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green wrapping up their entrance in-progress.

The two are wearing matching ring attire this time. The camera shot pans over and shows the vacant WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships laying on a red velvet carpet on a podium at ringside. The theme for Damage CTRL hits and Bayley and Iyo Sky head to the ring.

After that, the fourth and final team in this bout makes their way out, as the iconic Joan Jett song plays to bring out "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. They settle in the ring as well and then the bell sounds. Bayley and Rodriguez kick things off for their respective teams.

Iyo Sky tags in after Bayley hits Rodriguez with a cheap shot and we see Damage CTRL jump off to an early offensive lead in this one. Rodriguez fights back into the offensive lead and then Shotzi follows up with a big dive through the ropes to the floor. After that we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Rodriguez and Shotzi faring well until things come unglued and all hell breaks loose. When the smoke clears, it is Rousey and Baszler who stand tall as your new WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions.

Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Dolph Ziggler vs. JD McDonagh

A video package airs to show Seth "Freakin'" Rollins' victory to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night Of Champions over the weekend. We then see footage of tonight's opener, which led to our main event. The commentators speculate on which two Judgment Day members will be represented in the bout.

From there, Dolph Ziggler's theme hits and he heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. When we return from the break, JD McDonagh's theme hits and the former NXT Superstar makes his way down to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Ziggler immediately charges at McDonagh and starts hockey punching the crap out of him. McDonagh takes over from there, choking Ziggler with the ring ropes before taking him out to the floor.

On the floor, McDonagh sends Ziggler sailing over the commentary desk before ramming him into the steel ring steps over and over again. As he continues to do this, the referee counts them both out. McDonagh continues a savage assault of "The Show Off."

Winner: Double Count-Out

Cody Rhodes Issues Open Challenge To Brock Lesnar

We see Cody Rhodes walking backstage with a smile on his face and a sling on his arm. Michael Cole and Corey Graves talk about Memorial Day and introduce a video to honor the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation winners for 2023. The video shows some service-men talking about the topic.

After we return, "The American Nightmare" makes his way out and heads down to the ring and asks the Albany crowd, "What do you wanna talk about?" He then talks about his fight with Brock Lesnar at Night Of Champions and mentioned how many people warned him against it.

He says in a different time, he might've tapped out instead of passing out. He says there was a popular Superstar who used to say, "Never give up," referring to John Cena. Cody then mentions how he's got a question for Brock Lesnar. He says he's gotta ask it into the camera because he's not here tonight.

Cody mentions that he assumes Brock is taking his annual vacation. He asks Brock if he's satisfied with this being done. He says they each have a victory over the other. He says he hopes he's not. He tells him to consider this an open challenge to him.

Money In The Bank Qualifier

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

We shoot backstage and see Cathy Kelley standing by with Matt Riddle. He talks briefly before he is confronted by GUNTHER. The two have a quick exchange and then we head back to the ring for our second Money In The Bank qualifying match.

The theme for Shinsuke Nakamura hits and the crowd goes wild as the charismatic performer makes his way down to the ring for our second MITB qualifier of the evening. As he does, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see highlights of Rousey and Baszler capturing the vacant WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships earlier in the evening. We return live backstage where Cathy Kelley approaches the new champs.

After they gloat about their victory and vow to prove they are the baddest team in the company, we return in the arena and see Nakamura standing in the ring awaiting the arrival of his opponent. Bronson Reed's theme then hits and he joins him in the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our second of two scheduled Money In The Bank qualifying matches here tonight on the post-Night of Champions edition of Monday Night Raw.

We see some back-and-forth action early on, with Reed charging Nakamura at the bell but the Japanese legend out-smarts him. The two no-sell each other and then Reed bounces hard off the ring apron and Nakamura takes over. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Reed dominating the action and after going for his Tsunami finisher twice, we see Nakamura avoid it and finish him off for the win to join Ricochet as the first two men to qualify for the Money In The Bank.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men's Money In The Bank ladder match: Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins & AJ Styles vs. The Judgment Day

After the match, we go backstage where Byron Saxton attempts to get a word with The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio gloat about Ripley's victory over Natalya at Night of Champions. Saxton tries to get the inside dirt on which two members will be represented in tonight's main event, but they tell him to hit the bricks.

From there, we head to another commercial break. When we return, Natalya vs. Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville are announced as two qualifying matches for next week's Raw. Lacey Evans vs. Zelina Vega and LA Knight vs. Montez Ford will take place in qualifying matches on this week's SmackDown.

The theme for AJ Styles hits and The O.C. member makes his way down to the ring for our main event of the evening. "The Phenomenal One" settles inside the ring and then his entrance theme music wraps up.

Now the theme for Seth "Freakin'" Rollins hits and the fans sing along as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion settles into the ring to join Styles for our tag-team headliner. The Judgment Day's theme hits and we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We don't find out until the bell rings that it will be Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio representing The Judgment Day. Or so we think! Dom just pretends so Finn Balor can get the early offensive jump on Rollins and Styles. This works and the team of Balor and Priest start off in the lead.

The bell sounds and then the official action begins with Priest beating down Rollins after Rollins upsets The Judgment Day by putting his arm around "Mami" Rhea Ripley at ringside. Priest beats Rollins down in the ring for the first few minutes of the match as the fans try and rally behind the new champ.

As The Judgment Day settle into a comfortable offensive lead, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in the ring in our final match of the evening. Rollins starts to help fight his team into the lead, but is cut short. Priest nearly finishes off Styles, but Rollins connects with a stomp to break up the pin attempt.

Styles finally makes it to his corner to get the much needed tag to Rollins, who hits the ring and connects with a stomp for the pin fall victory. As the two celebrate the victory, this week's show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Seth Rollins & AJ Styles