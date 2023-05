Full Match Card Revealed For NJPW Dominion 2023

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for NJPW Dominion, which will take place on June 4 in Osaka Jo Hall.

- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) vs. Yota Tsuji

- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Master Wato

- NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Shota Umino

- NEVER Openweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. El Phantasmo

- IWGP & STRONG Tag Team Championship: Bishamon vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE vs. United Empire’s Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan

- NJPW TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: The Jet Setters (c) vs. Catch 2/2

- #1 Contender For IWGP US Title: Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay

- Just 5 Guys (Taichi, DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & TAKA Michinoku) vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan, BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)