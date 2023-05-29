WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Fan Slammed For Watching NXT Battleground At AEW Double Or Nothing
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2023
A video has gone viral on social media which shows an AEW fan (presumably) watching NXT Battleground at AEW Double or Nothing last night in the arena.
This has naturally caused a big reaction, with some calling the fan out for being disrespectful, while others have praised his commitment to pro wrestling!
Twitter user @Husband69761340 tweeted:
"That is pretty embarrassing if the crowd is not interacting then that’s already a bad sign for the people who said AEW double or nothing was going to basically be better than NXT battleground I’m wondering how many people still feel that way after yesterday’s greatness today, look like it followed suit. Imagine going to a pay-per-view and watching the other pay-per-view on your phone."
While, @EyezWide_Shut_ said they have done the same:
"I’ve done this at raw when bored. It ain’t nothing new. Not every person in attendance paid for their ticket or has an invested interest in what’s going on."