MJF Addresses If Triple H Wants Him To Jump Ship To WWE

MJF has always been open about considering jumping ship to WWE and the fact he will start a "bidding war" in 2024 between AEW and WWE when his contract is up.

During Sunday's Double Or Nothing 2023 media scrum, MJF who was sat next to Tony claimed he might walk away from the ring rather than go to WWE:

“I’m dead serious. If I literally retire today, this is not hyperbole, I’ve had one of the best professional wrestling runs in the history of the business, that’s a fact. Best oratory exhibitions, best Iron Man match, best singles dog collar match, tonight I had the best four-way.

“Also, some of the best rivalries in the history of the sport; Cody Rhodes, Wardlow, CM Punk, Danielson, and that’s just to name a few. I’m pretty sure if I called it quits, I’ve had a Hall of Fame career, which is why, quite frankly, when I say ‘take my ball and go home,’ earmuffs Tony, everybody thinks I’m talking about WWE.

“Now, does Nick Khan want me to work in his company? Sure. Does Triple H want me to work in his company? Sure. [Looking at Tony], calm down, it’s fine, or maybe it’s not, but I’m kind of bored of this sport and I’m bored of the lack of respect from professional wrestling fans, so when I say ‘take my ball and go home,’ I mean literally, just hang it up, and f*ck up the lineage of this title.

“Frankly, I don’t know if anybody is worthy of beating me for this thing. Now, I’m not just going to hand it away, why would I do that? I earned this thing. Please, by all means, take it off of me, somebody put me out of my misery. Until then, we’ll see what happens.”